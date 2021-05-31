John A. "Jack" Cole

October 12, 1935 - May 26, 2021
Watertown, WI - John (Jack) A. Cole, 85, of Watertown, WI, and former resident of Heritage Home went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 26, 2021. He passed away peacefully at the Rainbow Inpatient Center with family at his side.
Jack was born on October 12th, 1935 in Detroit, MI, The son of Alfred and Repha (Greenfield) Cole. Jack married the love of his life Ruth Fraser on July 27, 1957 in Canada, and the couple enjoyed 62 years of marriage before her passing in 2019. Jack accepted the Lord as his Savior at 9 years old, he grew up attending Gratiot Avenue Baptist Church in Detroit, MI. He was also a deacon at a couple different churches in Michigan before moving to Watertown and becoming a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown. Jack enjoyed working with children in AWANA Clubs and Boys Brigade. He served in the US Navy reserves from 1953-1961. He was in the submarine service. His station was located in the maneuvering room of the submarine. He worked for the Chrysler Plant in Detroit for many years. In 1998 he received a plaque for his invention and patent of the locking mechanism for the tilt steering column. He was an avid Michigan Wolverines fan. In his free time he enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing games, and working on puzzles. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Jack is survived by his children, Catherine A. Harrison (Jim), Stephen M. Cole, Lori R. Foy (Shonn); 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-laws Carolyn Mackie and Frances Fraser; and brother-in-law, Carl Wilson. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and his sister R. Alfreda (Cole) Wilson.
A service celebrating Jack's life will be held at 12:00pm (Noon) on Friday, June 4, 2021 at AH Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd, Warren, MI 48089 with Pastor Tim Berlin presiding. A visitation will also take place at the funeral home from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, 38425 Garfield Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Maranatha Baptist University Student Scholarship Fund in memory of Jack Cole.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Watertown is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.