Michele L. (Mackovich) Hainstock

September 29, 1962 - June 29, 2021
Watertown, WI - Michele L. Hainstock, 58, of Watertown passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at her home.
Michele was born on September 29, 1962 in Watertown, the daughter of John Mackovich and Patricia (Young) Groth. She was a graduate of Watertown High School. She was a prolific gardener, winning gardening awards in Watertown. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her mother, Patricia (Clifford) Groth, siblings: Danielle Bower of Addison, TX; Jean-Paul (Terri) Mackovich of Pittsburg, PA; Helen (Donald) Groth-Calaiaro of Pittsburg, PA; Charlotte Young-Groth of Watertown. Nieces and nephews: Abdullah, Sewar, Raya, and Amir AbuNuwar, Lauren, Mia, Ella Mackovich, Anthony, Andrea, Nicholas, Michael Calaiaro, Hayley Smulders, and Godchild Heidi Dunham.
She is preceded in death by her father John Mackovich, grandparents Roland and Emma Groth and Dan and Helen Young, and her brother Clifford.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.