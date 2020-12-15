June 1, 1959 - December 12, 2020
Jefferson, WI - MICHAEL M. SCHOPEN, 61 of Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Watertown Regional Medical Center. Michael was born on June 1, 1959, the son of the late Julius and Margaret (Biwer) Schopen. He was a member of the St. Coletta Community in Jefferson for many years. Michael was employed at Opportunities, Inc. in Fort Atkinson for over 20 years. He always looked forward to family gatherings and enjoyed talking with people and keeping up with what everyone was doing. He is survived by three sisters, Janet Hansen of Arizona, Barbara Speck of Illinois and Ann (Russ) Ganzow of Fort Atkinson; four brothers, Nick (Lynn) Schopen, Jack (Nancy) Schopen, David (Jean) Schopen and twin Mark (Linda) Schopen all of Jefferson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Donna Schroeder and brothers Richard Schopen, Ken Schopen and Tom Schopen.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jefferson, followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial.
Those wishing to give a memorial in Mike's name may direct them to St. Coletta or to the Randy Schopen Foundation.
