February 28, 1947 - September 23, 2021
Watertown, WI - Douglas Allen Schuenemann, Sr. found peace and healing with his Savior on Thursday evening, September 23, 2021. Doug (Duke) was born on February 28, 1947 to George and Alice (nee Kaul) Schuenemann in Watertown, WI.
He attended Webster and Lincoln Elementary, and was a 1965 graduate of Watertown Senior High School lettering in Football, Wrestling, and Baseball. He was voted Homecoming King in 1964! The summer of 1966 he was drafted into the US Army for 2 years. He served 13 months in Korea as Company Clerk. After discharge he was employed at Cooper Power Systems (RTE) for 40 years, in Waukesha, WI until his retirement in July of 2008.
He married Valene Schmidt on November 23, 1968 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Doug very much enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and gardening. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran, Watertown and participated in dartball, Christian Company, and Bible Class.
Doug is survived by his wife, Valene of Watertown, and his four children, Douglas Jr. (Julie) Schuenemann of Waupun, WI; Craig (Katie) Schuenemann of Plymouth, WI; Renee (Marcus) Ludwig of Burlington, WI; and Robin (Frank) Keeley of Gilbert, AZ; He is further survived by and blessed with 14 grandchildren, Douglas III (Angela Reals), Justin (Shannon), Mackenzie, and Zoe Schuenemann; Brooke, Brylee, Megan, Lexi, and Braxton Schuenemann, Brianna and Camden Ludwig; and Joshua, Gabriel, and Ethan Keeley. He is also further survived by 4 great-grandsons, Mason, Carter, Rhett, and Silas Schuenemann; He is survived by his sister Diana Bessel and Brother DuWayne Schuenemann, brother-in-law Larry Schimdt, sister-in-law Judy Schmidt, and sister-in-law Charlotte (Larry) Schears, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents George Schuenemann, and Alice (Schuenemann) Tessmann, Step Father-in-law Ed Tessmann; Father-in-law Marvin Schmidt, Mother-in-law and Step Father-in-law Viola and Clarence Pieper, Brother-in-law Darryl Schmidt, Brother-in-law William Bessel, and Godson Max Osmanski.
Visitation will be held at Hafemeister Funeral Home, 611 E. Main St., Watertown, WI from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, and at St. John's Lutheran Church, N. 5th St. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Nicholas Quinnett officiating. Burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia, WI. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.