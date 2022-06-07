Watertown, WI - Darlene B. Evans, 83 of Watertown, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Riverview Assisted Living in Watertown.
Darlene was born August 2, 1938, in Lodi, WI, the daughter of Everett and Beverley (Carney) Lumby. She graduated from Lake Mills High School in the 1950's. Darlene worked for Sealy Mattress for over 25 years sewing mattress covers and then found her true joy in being a waitress. She waitressed into her 70s and her customers knew her well. Darlene was full of life and passion and left a lasting impression on those she met. Her spunk and sassy comments were truly memorable, she always told it like it is. Darlene was also full of love; a love for crafting, for reading, for her furbabies, and for her family. She always had a project going whether it was scrapbooking or making greeting cards. Those who knew her would know that you could always find at least one book in her modestly sized "purse." Dogs held a special place in her heart, especially her corgis Cloe and JJ. While the family joked that she liked dogs more than people sometimes, the truth was she had an unlimited amount of love she gave to those around her. Darlene was a genuine and caring person who had many informally adopted children and grandchildren over the years, opening her home and heart to those around her. She would give whatever she had if it meant she could help someone out. What she gave most though, was her time and her love. Darlene loved her family more than anything else and was happiest when she could spend time with them. There are not words for how deeply missed she is by those who knew her.
Darlene is survived by her daughters Deborah (Dale) Tietz of Goodyear, AZ, and Deanna (Tim) Salmon of Watertown; 7 grandchildren Ashley, BoDean (Samantha), Casey (Autumn), Mitchell, Derek, Victoria, and Ethan; and 1 great-granddaughter Lola.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, brother Elgin, her partner Loren, and other relatives.
A Celebration of Life will take place from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, on Darlene's Birthday Day at Dee's house.
