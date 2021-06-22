March 27, 1922 - June 16, 2021St Petersburg, FL - Elva B. Peters, 99, formerly of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully at her home in St Petersburg, FL on June 16, 2021. She was born on March 27, 1922; the daughter of Hazel and Harold Owen. She married Gerald L. Peters on April 21, 1943 in The Little Church Around the Corner in New York City. They were married for 67 years. After their move to St. Petersburg, FL in 1975, Mr. & Mrs. Peters spent many summers at Adams Cove, Cape Vincent and Horseheads, NY. Elva was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving Mrs. Peters are two children, James (Donna) of Land O Lakes, FL, and daughter Sandra (Ron) Schultz of Horseheads, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jennifer (Jeff) Bourne and Joseph (Erin) Clark; great-grandchildren Jude and Jackson Bourne and Jonathan, Keegan and Gage Clark and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald, grandson Gregory Schultz and sister, Wilma Rowe.
A memorial service will be held on June 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Sorensen Funeral Home, 1180 30th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL. She will be buried with her husband at Bay Pines National Cemetary, Bay Pines, FL.
Flowers may be sent to Sorenson Funeral Home or donations made to Suncoast Hospice, 6770 102nd Avenue N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Tracy, Rebecca and Joshua of the Hospice Silver team for their compassion and professionalism in helping us with Elva's final journey.