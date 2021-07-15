Jeffrey S. "Jeff" Robbins
February 16, 1966 - July 2, 2021

Watertown, WI - Jeffrey "Jeff" S. Robbins, 55, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Jeffrey Scott Robbins was born on February 16, 1966, in Milwaukee WI, the son of Ralph and Beverly (nee Spardone) Mellon. He was a 1985 graduate of Arrowhead High School. He had been employed as a project manager for 26 years at Sentry Equipment. On January 19, 2005 he married Shelly Hill-Roberts in Jamaica. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. Jeff was a history buff and enjoyed trivia. Jeff got to enjoy traveling to many places, but Mexico was a favorite. Jeff kept his family well fed and smiling, with his amazing cooking, and his commentary. Always cooking enough food to feed an army, making his home a gathering spot for many friends and family he loved spending time with his family.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Shelly Robbins of Watertown; children, Jordan (Stephanie) Roberts, Andrew (Jill) Roberts, Michael (MaKennah Hall) Roberts, Abby Robbins, and Logan Robbins; grandchildren, Anderson, Elijah, Leo, Myah, Monroe, and Hadley; sister, Laura (John) Wickersham; sister-in-law, Stacy (Dave) Wangelin; brother-in-law, James (Angie) Hill; mother-in-law, Darlene Hill; father-in-law Richard (Patty) Hill; special nieces, Kalei Wickersham and Ashley Wickersham; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

