Betty Ann H. (Zilisch) Hackbarth

April 3, 1929 - December 27, 2020
Hustisford, WI - Betty Ann Hackbarth went home with her Heavenly Savior at the age of 91 years on December 27, 2020. She was the daughter of Ernst H. and Cora M. (nee Seifert) Zilisch, born on April 3, 1929, in Hustisford. After attending high school, she went to Wayland Academy. On October 7, 1950, she married the love of her life, Everett R. Hackbarth. They raised 2 children, Susan and Mitchell. Betty Ann was a wife and mother first, but also worked part-time for over 30 years for the US Postal Service in Hustisford, WI.
Betty Ann enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards and socializing. She was very opinionated, feisty and most importantly she loved Jesus and attended church regularly. She especially loved her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter!!
Betty Ann is survived by her daughter, Susan (George) Spang, her daughter-in-law, Pat Hackbarth, her granddaughter, Jennifer (Mitch) Torres, her grandson, Nick (Melissa) Hackbarth, and great-granddaughter, Isabella Grace Torres. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Betty Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Everett, in 1998, and her son, Mitchell, in 2013, her sister, Carla Minning, brother, Ernst F. Zilisch, and brother-in-law, Robert Minning.
On Tuesday, January 5th, 2021, there will be a visitation at Bethany Lutheran Church in Hustisford, WI, from 12 noon - 2 pm. Her funeral service will be at 2 pm in church with burial at Hustisford Cemetery to follow. Due to Covid, the family would greatly appreciate if everyone could use masks if you are able.
Memorials to Bethany Lutheran Church Sound System would be appreciated, or to the charity of your choice.
The family wants to acknowledge the loving care and friendship that Jolene Schulz gave her the past several years. Betty Ann looked forward to seeing her every morning!!
