Wanda I. (Bergdoll) Borck

Watertown, WI - Wanda I. Borck, 87, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Heritage Homes in Watertown.
Wanda was born on July 7, 1934 in Watertown, the daughter of Frank and Selma (Voss) Bergdoll. She married the love of her life Melvin Borck on May 30, 1953 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church and the couple enjoyed 68 years of marriage. In her free time she enjoyed fishing and entertaining family and friends at their lake home in Fox Lake, listening to country western music, dancing, and canning. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have known her.
Wanda is survived by her husband, children: Gwen (James) Wallace and Lanny (Cindy) Borck, grandchildren: Brittany (Marc) Rohr; Kristin (Cory) Schrieber; Abigail Borck; and Adam Borck. Great-grandchildren: Jonah, Aiden, Brooklyn, London, and Beckham. Sisters Phyllis Preinfalk, Yvonne Frohmader. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers Frank Bergdoll and Rodelle Bergdoll.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, November 12, 2021 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Pastor Anthony Schultz presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 11:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown.
The family would especially like to thank all the caregivers for the care and compassion given to Wanda. A special Thank you to Rainbow Hospice for their care over the years! A special Thank-you to our Dear caregivers, Donna Roehl & Sue Heider!
Memorials in Wanda's honor to Rainbow Hospice Care would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
