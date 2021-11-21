Reeseville, WI - Donald E. Beal, age 89, of Reeseville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
The visitation will be at the Reeseville Community Center on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Reeseville on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Donald Steinberg will be officiating and burial will be at Reeseville Cemetery.
Donald Earl was born on April 28, 1932 to Gilbert and Erna (Turck) Beal in the Town of Elba, Dodge County, Wisconsin. On September 17, 1955, he was united in marriage with Joan Huebner at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He worked at Aunt Nellies in Clyman, retiring in 1994. Don lived in Reeseville his entire life and was actively involved in the community. He was a life-long member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he served as an elder. Don joined the Reeseville Fire Department in 1957 and retired in 2014 after almost 58 years. While with the fire department, Don wore many hats that included; Lieutenant for 15 years, Captain for 12 years and Fire Chief for 18 years. Don also worked for the Village of Reeseville in various capacities. He cared a great deal for the Reeseville community and he will be missed by many.
Left to cherish Donald's memory are his wife, Joan of Reeseville; daughters, Barbara (Rick) Dorn and Bonnie (Bill) Radtke, all of Munford, TN; son, David Beal of Juneau; grandchildren, Robert (Heather) Dorn, Tonya (Clayton) Roberts, Justin Beal (Becky Billington), Alyssa Radtke, Thomas Beal and Dakota Beal; great grandchildren, Dylan and Isabella, Chloe, Sage, Sawyer and Willa, Drake, Alexis, Bailey, and Callie; brothers, Allen, Roger, Gerald (Lorraine) and Kenneth (Linda); many nieces and nephews; other relatives and so many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dale; grandson, Andrew Radtke; and brother, Merlin.
Memorials may be made in Donald E. Beal's name to Immanuel Lutheran Church or to the Reeseville Fire Department.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.
