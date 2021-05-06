Anthony 'Tony' Juggan

May 3, 2021
Mayville, WI - Anthony B. 'Tony' Juggan, age 43, of Mayville passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Juneau surrounded by his family.
Tony was born to son of John P. and Peggy (Mason) Juggan on February 9, 1978. Tony was a gifted machinist and was a night shift supervisor at Bullseye Industries Inc. in Juneau. In his spare time Tony was a master tinkerer and enjoyed fixing anything and everything especially electronics. He also enjoyed the outdoors while boating and fishing. Tony will be fondly remembered as a honest, hardworking, laid back, and accepting of all others. He was a simple man who had a passion for life.
He is survived by his mother- Peggy of Hustisford. His significant other- Jessica Kempf. His siblings- Cindy Weihert of Hustisford and Chris (Amanda) Juggan of Watertown. His nieces- Rachael and Elizabeth Weihert. His nephew- Shawn Juggan. His beloved canine companions- Lexi and Dexter. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, other relatives and former canine companion 'Tippy'.
A private family funeral service for Tony will be held on Saturday, May 8th at Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with Pastor Dave Katsma officiating. A public visitation will take place from 12 - 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8th at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville. A continued celebration of life will be held on Saturday evening at Lions Park in Mayville.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Clearview in Juneau for the care and support shown to Tony and his family.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
