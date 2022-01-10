December 13, 2021
Mauston, WI - Wava Lee Wandersee, age 60, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at her residence in Mauston. She was born on June 28, 1961 in Waukesha, WI, the daughter of Carl Gallert and Rosalee Barnard.
Wava was employed at Christmas Mountain Village for many years and took pride in what she did. Wava was a kind, generous, loving woman with a vivacious personality. She would give you the shirt off her back and not think twice about it. She had many challenges and obstacles to conquer in her life. She never turned her back on the life that Jesus laid out for her, as she approached each day with a strong, fierce and dedicated attitude. She loved with her whole heart. Her passion was for her children and grandchildren to be protected and loved. She wanted them to have the strength and love they needed to take on what life had to offer them. Wava had a knack for telling you the way it was and still making sure you knew she loved you while doing it. Her family and friends were her focus in life and she also enjoyed showing off her pool shark skills in pool tournaments. She loved watching the snowfall in the winter, driving around looking at all the beautiful Christmas lights, watching animal planet and solving puzzles of all kinds.
She was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Stock, and sister Wanda Stock.
Wava is survived by her mother Rosalee Barnard; children, Mark Wandersee, Heather Wandersee, Jessica Wandersee, Tayna Wegner; grandchildren, Dylan Wandersee, Justyce Wandersee, Kalieana Wandersee, Savanna Schultz, Teanna Schultz, Jasmine Holloway, AutumnTracy, Nicole Tracy and Nathanial Martin, special person, Julie Kopp, Chris Nash and long-time partner Donnie Plants. Siblings, Wade Gallert, Wayne Gallert and Wanita Kirch; along with other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Wava will be conducted Saturday, January 15, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Ebenezer Moravian Church in Watertown, WI. Visitation will be at the church from 1:00 pm until the time of service. There will also be lotus release at dusk.
The Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
I love you mamma.
