Marvin L. "Mike" Kelch

February 13, 1924 - February 6, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Marvin "Mike" L. Kelch, 96, of Lake Mills, died on Saturday February 6, 2021 at the Alden Estates in Jefferson.
He was born on February 13, 1924, in Lake Mills, the son of the late William and Leona (Ottow) Kelch.
Marvin was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School, Class of 1942.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Mike married Marion A. Wolff on August 21, 1948. She died on May 18, 2017.
He enjoyed, fishing, woodworking and stamp collecting.
Survivors include his daughter, Mary Ann (Luther) Hildebrandt of Black River Falls; two granddaughters, Michelle (Thomas) Kuehl of Clyman, Tammy (Josh) Knickmeier of Cambridge; six great-grandchildren, Luke (Kelsey) Kopfer, Logan Kopfer, Maverick Spoke, Garrett Spoke, Sawyer Spoke, Jaden Knickmeier; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by his brother Roger Kelch in infancy.
Private family services will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. If desired, please join us virtually through the Claussen Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial will be in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care.