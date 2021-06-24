Rudolph J. "Rudy" Voigt

September 25, 1937 - June 22, 2021
Watertown, WI - Rudolph "Rudy" J. Voigt, 83, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. Burial, with graveside military rites, will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Rudolph John Voigt was born on September 25, 1937, in Wisconsin, the son of Rudolf and Ida (nee Stark) Voigt. He was baptized on October 17, 1937 and confirmed on March 18, 1951. Rudy served in the United States Navy. On October 17, 1959, he was united in marriage to Mardean M. Holzhueter at St. John's Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Mardean preceded him in death on December 5, 2019. He owned and operated RJ Voigt Realty, general contracted homes, and subdivided Brentwood Heights in Watertown. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. He also was a former member of Watertown Rotary Club.
Rudy is survived by his son, Daniel Voigt (grandchildren: Cassie, Stephanie, and JonPaul); daughter, Kathleen (John) Thoma; grandchildren, Karissa (Donald) Tilbury, Kaitryn (Derek) Van Asten, Kendalyn (Tom) Thrams, and Kamilla (Darrell) Schraufnagel; 7 great-grandchildren; special nephew, Larry (Tina) Holzhueter; and 3 sisters-in-law. He was further preceded in death by a grandchild, Joshua Voigt; 3 brothers, a brother-in-law; and a sister-in-law.