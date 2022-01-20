Dorothy M. (Neitzel) Kleemann

Watertown, WI - Dorothy M. Kleemann, 80, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Park Ridge in Watertown.
Dorothy May Neitzel was born on September 2, 1941 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Roland and Lyla (nee Breitag) Neitzel. She attended Westline Grade School and was a 1959 graduate of Mayville High School. On July 25, 1964, she was united in marriage to Roger Kleemann at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in the Town of Lomira. Roger preceded her in death in 1986. Dorothy had been employed at Western Industries for over 38 years, retiring in 2006. She enjoyed dancing, polka music, and playing cards. She loved to travel and go fishing up north.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Darlene Neitzel of Mayville; brother-in-law, Wayne Braunschweig of Beaver Dam; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Kenneth Neitzel, James Neitzel, and Roy (Betsy) Neitzel; sister, Diane Braunschweig; niece, Michelle Braunschweig; and nephew, Steven Neitzel.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. Daniel Repp officiating. Burial will take place at Pilgrims Rest in Lebanon. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The family requests that masks be worn. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon or the cancer fund of your choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
