Marth E. "Marty" Hawk

April 13, 1943 - November 12, 2020
Watertown, WI - Martha "Marty" E. Hawk, 77, of Watertown passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Marty was born on April 13, 1943 in Michigan, the daughter of Robert and Winifred (Shooks) Green. She married Richard Hawk on November 24, 1967 in Lansing, Michigan, and the couple enjoyed 53 years of marriage. Marty was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church. She worked at the Watertown Regional Medical Center as a Respiratory Therapist for 30 years. In her free time she enjoyed gardening, and sewing. She was very generous with her sewing, making dresses for girls in Africa and also for Operation Christmas Child Boxes that were delivered all around the world. Family and friends were very important to her and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Marty is survived by her husband Richard, children: Chris (Teri) Hawk, Kerry (Keith) Doyle, Kristina (Buff) Powers, Ryan Hawk, and David (Nannette) Hawk. 18 grandchildren, brother Wayne Green, and sister Nancy Veenstra. She is also survived by Ruth Hawk, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister JoAnn.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Marty's honor to CBCS would be appreciated.
