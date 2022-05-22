Watertown, WI - Jack D. Bentheimer, 90, of Watertown, was born May 25, 1931 and passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Jack Dennis Bentheimer was the son of John F. and Stella E. (Blaese) Bentheimer. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1949. Jack willingly served in the U.S. Army, and retired from the trucking industry, as a dispatcher after many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John F. and Stella E.; brother, James (Shirley) Bentheimer, Sr., and sister, Joan P. Beaudoin; along with other special relatives and friends.
Jack is survived by his brother-in-law: Donald (Arlene) Beaudoin, Jefferson; nieces: Nancy (Jeffrey) DeWitt, Watertown and Amy (Daniel) Wara, Oshkosh; nephews: Steven (Chris Jahn) Beaudoin, Waukesha; Daniel (Carrie) Beaudoin, East Troy; Michael (Laura) Bentheimer, Missouri; James, Jr. (Judy Strickland) Bentheimer, Colorado; including great and great, great nieces and nephews; other extended family, and blessed with many lifelong friends (near and far).
Jack was a kind, quiet spirit. He was a lover of savory wines and spirits, fine art, dramatic theater, opera, and photography (both capturing the moment behind the lens himself and admiring other people's images). Jack's vigorous passions were anything technology and computers (yes, even while in the health center he requested and received a complete set up), movies, classical music, and an exchange of engaging conversations or emails about the political climate. Jack had just the perfect words to say in his hand-crafted, hand-written letters, cards and correspondence. They were always appropriately sent, on-time, throughout the year, and for all occasions. May his well-written words be carried in our hearts and heads forever.
It was an honor spending life with you. Thank you for all the soft, sweet things you have left behind, in our homes, in our heads and in our hearts. If something in the end makes us really sad, it must have been a pretty amazing life from the beginning. We will meet again, joyfully, on the other side. Have a beautiful day!
Anyone who wishes to honor Jack may consider making a donation to a charity of their choice.
At the request of Jack, no services will be held.
