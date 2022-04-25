Marles M. (Uttech) Pieper

March 26, 1924 - April 22, 2022
Hustisford, WI - Marles M. Pieper passed into Eternal Life on April 22, 2022 at the age of 98 yrs. Marles was born March 26,1924 daughter of Otto and Hattie (Krueger) Uttech in Lebanon WI. She married the love of her life, Herold Pieper on June 1, 1947 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon.
Marles loved to cook and bake. Marles was well known for her 'schaum torte' which was always present at family, church and many other gatherings. She shared this love as a cook at the Hustisford High School for 19 years, retiring in 1989. She always had a meal or snacks ready for anyone that stopped in to visit. She was a very kind, generous, good-hearted lady and always on the go. Marles was thoughtful and considerate, always putting others before herself. She was a long-time member of Bethany Lutheran Ladies Aid and Hustisford Auxiliary Post 420, holding many offices of each organization. She received the Hustisford Lions Community Service Award in 2002. Playing cards and Bingo was a favorite pastime for her and Marles loved opening her home to the Bethany Quilters for Christ every Monday for many years. There were many quilts made in her basement. Spending time with her family and friends at her cottage in Wild Rose brought her many fond memories.
Marles is survived by her loving children Mavis (Paul DiGangi) Neu, Hustisford, Myrna (John) Plank, Juneau, Maynard (Cindy) Pieper, Hustisford, and Mark (Jane) Pieper, Watertown. Her grandchildren; Michelle (Dan Vander Molen) Liesener, Tim (Becca) Neu, Troy (Lynn) Neu, Amy Vosekuil, Matthew (Ashley) Pieper, Nathan (Kaela) Pieper, Vanessa (Ryan) Martin, Michael (Kim) Pieper, 21 Great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law; Mabel Pieper and Laverne Uttech. Also, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by; her husband Herold in 1990, her parents, her son-in-law, Tom Neu and three brothers- Palmer (Selma), Gerry (Irma) and Wally Uttech.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the caregivers at Clearview and Marquardt Hospice for their exceptional care. Special thanks to Beth RN. Memorial may be given to Bethany Lutheran Church or a charity of your choosing.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Bethany EV. Lutheran Church, from 4-7 p.m. and again on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Jonathan Loescher will officiate. Interment at Hustisford Cemetery.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hustisford is serving the family. Condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com