Elaine C. Kluewer

Juneau, WI - Elaine Kluewer, age 99, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Clearview Nursing Home, Juneau, Wisconsin. A memorial service celebrating Elaine's life will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, N1245 St. John's Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066-9643 (one mile north of Ashippun, Wis., off of Highway 67 at County Highway EE), with the Rev. Gary Tillmann officiating. Visitation for friends and relatives will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of service, followed by interment at St. John's Cemetery, Ashippun, WI.
Elaine was born on February 15, 1922, in the Town of Oconomowoc, WI, to Leonard and Clara (Wegner) Kiehnbaum. She was married to Alvin Kluewer on May 31, 1941, at Cross Lutheran Church, Ixonia, WI. Alvin and Elaine farmed from 1942 to 1963 in the Town of Ashippun, WI. In 1981 they moved to Merritt Island, FL.
Elaine was a 4-H project leader, secretary of the ladies' aid, a pianist for the Life Underwriters, a wallpaper hanger, music teacher, and community volunteer.
Survivors include her sons, Arland (Kristine), Hustisford, WI, and Byron (Theresa), Watertown, WI; a daughter, Ardis (Donald) Lehr, Chandler, AZ; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; 4 step great grandchildren; 2 step great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband of 68 years, Alvin (2009); son, Ronald (2009); sisters Arlene Meyer and Dorothy Mohr; and a grandson, Matthew Kluewer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the staff at Clearview and Marquardt Hospice for her care.