April 21, 1941 - June 4, 2021
Watertown, WI - Herbert L. Schaper Jr., of Watertown, passed away June 4, 2021.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Herbert Leroy Schaper Jr. was born April 21, 1941, in Watertown, son of Herbert Sr. and Lydia (nee Appenfeldt) Schaper. Herbert married the former Patricia Draeger at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on February 13, 1965. She preceded him in death on August 24, 2017. He worked at Hartwick's Poultry and went on to fix lawn mowers. Herbert later worked as a tree trimmer and land clearer. He enjoyed gardening and watching T.V.
Herbert is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Robert) Gensch; grandchildren, Karissa, Tiffany, Shawna, Ryan, Tyler, Zackary, Crystal, Jonathan, and Cassandra; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Marvin) Frey; sisters-in-law, Mary Ebert, Marie Draeger and Judy (Steve) Conlan; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was further preceded in death by his sons, Donald and Danny Schaper; parents; brothers-in-law, Dave Draeger and Bruce Ebert.