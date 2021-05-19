December 24, 1927 - June 5, 2020
Watertown, WI - Orval T. Vogt, 92, of Watertown passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Riverview Assisted Living, surrounded by his loving family.
Orval was born on December 24, 1927 in Marion, South Dakota the son of Theodore and Bertha (Ratzlaff) Vogt. He married the love of his life Virginia Kelm on Nov. 1, 1947 at the Watertown Moravian Church and the couple enjoyed 71 years together, until her death on March 23, 2019. The amazing story of how the two met can be found on Youtube called the Egg Story of 1943. Orval proudly served our country in the United States Army for 2 years. He was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as the church treasurer and choir member for many years. Orval enjoyed gardening and helping his wife can tomatoes, applesauce, peaches, and pears. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include: Children Dale (Linda) Vogt of Watertown, Bruce (Teresa) Vogt of Watertown, Brad Vogt of Watertown and Brian (Laurie) Vogt of Stoughton; 8 Grandchildren Michelle (Mark), Jason (Charell), Becky (Josh), Ted, Jean, Jennifer (Brian Riesen), Jessica (Joel) and Chris; 7 Great Grandchildren Blake, Dominick, Sen, Ava, Adam, Casey, Calvin, and Esther. Brother Lawrence (Laverne) Vogt and Sister-in law Lois Bratz. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, grandson Jeremy, and siblings Leroy, Lester, and Virginia.
A private family burial was held at Ebenezer Moravian Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday May 22, 2021 at 11:00AM at Calvary Baptist Church; 792 Milford Street Watertown, WI 53094.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.