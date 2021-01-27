James M. "Pick" Wuestenberg

December 18, 1944 - January 25, 2021
Watertown, WI - James "Pick" M. Wuestenberg passed away on January 25, 2021 at the age of 76.
Jim was born in Watertown on December 18, 1944 to James and Marian (nee Glatzel) Wuestenberg. On April 1, 1967 he married Pat Fredrick at St. Bernard's Catholic Church.
In his early years Jim worked at Emil's Pizza. Throughout his life Jim also worked at Johnson Controls for over 35 years and at Eaton Corporation for three years.
Jim loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles, collecting Watertown memorabilia, ice fishing, trapshooting, rollerskating, bicycle riding, skiing, gardening, and laying in the sun.
He is survived by his wife Pat Wuestenberg; daughter Sharri (Brian) Wolc; grandchildren Jim Canales, Jennifer (Allen) Bender, Jake Canales; great grandchild Landyn Canales; siblings John (Vernette) Wuestenberg, Pat (LuAnn) Wuestenberg, Peg (Jack) Moore, Rose Wuestenberg (Ed Bruenig), David Wuestenberg, Donn (Mary) Wuestenberg,
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Marian Wuestenberg; his sisters Michelene Dunkelburger, Mary Sommerville, and Liz Orchard.
A private service will be held for the immediate family at a later date.
To honor Jim's loving, kind, and nurturing heart please donate to the Watertown Humane Society to help rescue a pet.
You are forever in our heart no matter the distance or the time we are apart! He will be missed dearly by his family.
To my husband in heaven-
I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with you. And then I realized... you spent the rest of your life with me. I smile because I know you loved me till the day you went away. And will keep loving me... Till the day we're together again. From: Your Love!
