Watertown, WI - Hertha K. Tetting, 94, of Watertown, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Park Ridge in Watertown.
Hertha Karoline Gruber was born on October 5, 1927 in Vienna, Austria, the daughter of Lorenz and Maria (nee Bartl) Gruber. She graduated from business school in Vienna and briefly worked at a bank. In 1947, she immigrated from Austria to Wisconsin and joined her soon-to-be-husband who served as an Army medic during WWII. On April 19, 1947, she was united in marriage to Reinhardt Robert Tetting in Watertown. She had been employed at the GB Lewis Company in Watertown as a Quality Control Inspector. When she was younger, she worked as a telephone operator in Johnson Creek. Hertha enjoyed sewing and was a voracious reader, particularly WWII and Holocaust history. When her grandchildren were born she visited them weekly and made them her special priority. She loved tending to her flowers and traveling, especially to Vermont. She loved nature particularly feeding the birds and squirrels in her yard. Hertha was often seen walking in Watertown. Hertha was an exceptional individual who lived with a sense of inner elegance and honesty. Her family will greatly miss her presence and guidance.
Hertha is survived by her children, Reinhardt (Pamela Griffiths) Tetting of Watertown and Christine (Craig) Wille of Madison; grandchildren, Alexander (Cathy) Wille of China and Stephanie Wille (fiancé Daan Meens) of Colorado; great-granddaughter, Abigail Wille; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Kurt Gruber of Austria.
Following a private visitation, burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Marquardt Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
