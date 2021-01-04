August 24, 1944 - December 31, 2020
Watertown, WI - Diane M. Knoll, 76 of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Diane was born on August 24, 1944 in Madison, the daughter of Herman and Doris (Tester) Kaus. She was a stay at home mom for many years. She worked at Jaeger's Bakery and ODTC. She enjoyed sewing especially making clothes for her grandchildren. She bowled for many years in the Moonlighters League. She was a member of the Saturday Club. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Diane is survived by her sons Mark (Allison) Knoll of Watertown, Steve (Diana) Knoll of Richland, WA, grandchildren Josh (Veronica) Knoll of Menomonee Falls, Danielle Knoll (Dave Radloff) of Watertown, Nikki Eldred of Asheville, NC, Will Eldred of Richland, WA and great granddaughters Brooklyn and Parker Knoll. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her granddaughter Lianne Knoll, her parents, sisters Bev Woods, Kathie Kaus and brother-in-law Jerry Woods.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.