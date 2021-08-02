Florence Lucille (Neitzel) Zastrow

July 26, 1930 - July 30, 2021
Oconomowoc, WI - On Friday, July 30, 2021, Florence Lucille Zastrow (nee Neitzel), age 91, passed peacefully into eternal life.
Florence was born on July 26, 1930 to Leonard and Hertha (nee Mueller) Neitzel in Sugar Island, WI. She graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1948. Florence married the love of her life, Dennis "Denny", on May 5, 1951. They faithfully lived out their wedding vows to one another for 68 years. They adored each other and were wonderful role models to many.
Florence lived her life firmly focused on her faith, her family, and her selfless dedication to helping others. The call to serve was molded through a lifelong journey with Christ as a dedicated member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, where Florence enjoyed attending Sunday services, Bible classes, and volunteering with Denny throughout their marriage. She further served the community through her work, as a cook at Shorehaven and Knollward retirement communities and at Oconomowoc Senior High School. She enjoyed working at the Country Belle Clothing Store in Downtown Oconomowoc for 5 years. Florence was co-owner of the Village Eatery in Hartland for 9 years where she cooked and baked many of her "famous" pies.
Although her happiness came from helping others, her first passion in life was always her family. A loving and doting mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Florence and Denny never missed an opportunity to spend time with their grandchildren, whether at their grandkids' sporting events, recitals, birthdays and graduations, or at their home for sleepovers. Saturday morning breakfast, or Chinese Checkers matches. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas, when everyone was together under her roof on Valley Road. She was always kind, loving, and supportive and never shied away from the opportunity to share her grandchildrens' accomplishments with others. She made each of them feel loved and like they were her entire world. Florence also enjoyed spending time with friends, including regular bowling nights and playing cards. She will be dearly missed by everyone fortunate enough to have known her.
Florence was greeted in Heaven by her dear husband, her parents, her sister, Elfrieda, and her brother, Edward. She is survived by her children, Rick (Diane), Susan (Dennis) Thelen, Steven (Karen), Julie (Dick) Barr, and Mary (Louis) Hickenbottom. Dearly loved by her grandchildren: Kevin (Ana), Abby (Benjamin) Jurken, Jason (Sarah) Thelen, Dan Thelen, Karissa (Brian) Wiley, Rebecca (Christopher) Banach, Joseph (Andrea) Thelen, Ashley (Drew), Zachary, Madalyn (My) Phan, Nathan (Melissa) Birr, and Matthew Birr; her great-grandchildren: Genevieve Jurken, Abby (Nathan) Kuehl, Emma and Zachary Thelen, Audrey and Harper Banach, Joey and Raylan Thelen. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends. She loved them all!
We will miss so many things about her. She was a fabulous baker and made amazing homemade pies, cakes, and cookies, schaum torte, cherry bars, blueberry pancakes, applesauce and hot cocoa. She was our greatest cheerleader and let us know she was always praying for us in her daily devotions.
We will forever carry her gentle spirit in our hearts.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 5th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 210 Pleasant St., Oconomowoc, WI, from 9 am to 11 am, with funeral service to follow. A private burial for the family will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia, WI.
Memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family.