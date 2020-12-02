Jerome N. "Jerry" Brandemuehl

May 13, 1933 - November 30, 2020
Reeseville, WI - Jerome "Jerry" N. Brandemuehl, Sr., 87, of Reeseville, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. David Groth officiating. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Jerome Norman Brandemuehl was born on May 13, 1933 in Waukesha, the son of Henry and Celia (nee Heller) Brandemuehl. He was a graduate of Mukwonago High School. Jerry served in the United States Army from 1953 - 1955. He was united in marriage to Rose Cesarec on June 9, 1984. He loved dogs, dog training and pheasant hunting. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and he enjoyed bowling and spending time with friends and family.
Jerry is survived by his wife Rose Brandemuehl of Reeseville; children, James (Laura) Brandemuehl of Big Bend and Michelle (E. Erik Gauger) Brandemuehl of Menomonee Falls; step-children, Denise Cesarec of Reeseville, Carolee Holman of Stoughton, and Peggy (David) Cope of Green Bay; grandchildren, Tiffany (Dustin) DeBruin, Caitlin Brandemuehl, Brittany Brandemuehl, Jessica Brandemuehl, Chelsea Brandemuehl, Carissa Brandemuehl, Amber (Anthony) Itzenhuiser and Alyssa Klug; several great-grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; eight siblings and his son, Jerome "Jerry" Brandemuehl, Jr.