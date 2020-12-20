Phillip J. "Drifter" Dehnert

April 19, 1948 - December 13, 2020
Watertown, WI - Phillip "Drifter" J. Dehnert, 72, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 19, 1948, the fourth of nine children born to Edward and Delores (nee Leigh) Dehnert.
Phillip was a truck driver hauling milk in his early years but switched to cattle hauling for Ducat Trucking and Hanefeld Bros. He finished his years on the road driving for Badger Express. He loved hunting and watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
He is survived by a daughter, Tina Marie of Fort Atkinson; siblings, Kenneth "Chuck" (Carol) Dehnert of Jefferson, Patricia Appenfeldt of Watertown, Dale (Fern) Dehnert of Waupun, Bonnie (John) Grace, Brenda Appenfeldt of Madison, Wayne (Pam) Dehnert of Rathdrum, Idaho, and Daniel Dehnert of Rathdrum, Idaho; sister-in-law, Lois Dehnert of Jefferson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Phillip is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward Dehnert, Jr.; and an infant niece.
A graveside service will be held at Reeseville Village Cemetery on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.