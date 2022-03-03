Charlotte M. Holt

July 2, 1928 - March 1, 2022
Watertown, WI - My Mom, Charlotte (Saniter) Holt, 93, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Marquardt Health Center due to complications from COVID-19.
She was a lifelong resident of Watertown, born on July 2, 1928. She was the daughter of Lillian (Zabel) and Frank Saniter. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1946. While working at Mid-State Shoe Factory, my Mom met my Dad, Robert Holt, and the rest was history. They married June 26, 1948, spending 65 wonderful years together. She particularly enjoyed her 28 years of employment with the former Kroger's Grocery Store, now Piggly Wiggly. The friendships and acquaintances made there were numerous. My parents were members of Watertown Country Club for many years, where they enjoyed the game of golf and the camaraderie of many. In raising my sister and I, many summers were spent on Big St. Germain Lake where we still love to go. In their retirement years they spent time "snowbirding" in Florida. My Mom loved people. Going to breakfast, lunch, or Friday Night Fish (Fab 5) with friends were the absolute best. Playing Sheepshead, "Hand and Foot", a game or two of solitaire, building puzzles, reading a good book (in which she always read the end first), watching PGA Golf, an occasional gimlet, and a good prime rib or lobster made her day. Playing "Easy Listening" music was an everyday must. We enjoyed many short trips over the years discovering many parts of the Midwest, Wisconsin, especially St. Germain and Door County.
Surviving family members include: daughter Debi Schnell (partner Amy Anderson); four grandchildren: Ben Schnell (special friend Amy Wuest), Jenny (Jim) Sukow, Christopher (Amy) Schultz and Tadd (Joleen) Schultz; five great-grandchildren Jake, Joey, Caleb, Aubrey and Brady; Son in Law, Randy Schultz; Brother in Law Don Heggestad and many nieces and nephews. Mom was preceded in death by my Dad 2013; daughter Susan Schultz 2019; five sisters Norma Schumann, Ruth Heggestad, Dorothy Heiden, Evelyn Bliese, Silvia Heim; two brothers Bill Saniter and Vic Daugs.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Dustin Yahnke presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Marquardt Health Center or Watertown Public Library.
My Mom and our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Watertown Regional Medical Center, Marquardt Health Center for their constant care and compassion, and to all our friends who offered kind thoughts, prayers, and bestowed her with a perpetual "card shower". She truly was amazed by all the care and love.
Pederson-Nowata Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com