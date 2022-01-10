Watertown, WI - Malachi S. Gardner, 25, of Watertown passed away on January 5, 2022 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Malachi was born on May 27, 1996 in Waukesha, the son of Shane Gardner and Valerie Schwartz. He really loved being outdoors, skateboarding and enjoyed fishing and catching fireflies. His goal was to be a body builder and to be a personal trainer. Malachi was the "Sunshine" of his family's hearts.
Malachi is survived by his mother and father, Valerie (Dennis) Schwartz and Shane (Julie) Gardner. His maternal grandfather Norbert Gallenberg paternal grandmother Lynn (Michael) Sklenar; siblings Amber Bishop, Tami Bratten, Tyler Gardner and Shayna Gardner, and his nephews Braxton and Remington. He is also survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death maternal grandmother Rickie Gallenberg.
A memorial service for Malachi will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 11:00AM at River Valley Alliance Church with Rev. David Zimmermann presiding. A visitation will take place from 9:00AM until the time of service.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Malachi Gardner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.