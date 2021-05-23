August 23, 1974 - May 18, 2021
Bonduel, WI - Mark E. Pein, 46, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Burial will take place at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Mark Edward Pein was born on August 23, 1974 in Watertown, the son of William A. and Mary M. (nee Lenz) Pein. He was a graduate of Watertown High School. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether it be hunting, fishing, camping, or just playing with the young ones. He served on the volunteer fire department. Mark had been employed as a carpenter and enjoyed his woodworking talents on projects which he always shared with so many. He was a gentle young man with a huge heart that loved and gave to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by those that were so blessed to have known him.
Mark is survived by his mother, Mary Pein; children, Brett, Courtney, Brandon, and Heaven; siblings, Debra Myers, Denise Pein, William (Becky) Pein, Jeffery Pein, Donna (Darrel) Kasten, and Dawn (Jose) Rangel; special grandma, Marie Booth; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father and nephew, Adam Kasten.