Margaret S. (Stickel) Strysick

August 29, 1925 - January 16, 2021
Hustisford, WI - Margaret Shirley Strysick of Hustisford, passed away on Saturday, January 16 at Clearview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation at the age of 95 years. Shirley was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 29, 1925 to Jim and Alice Stickel. She graduated from high school and then attended St. Ann's Nursing School in Chicago.
Shirley married Gerald Strysick on August 3, 1951. In 1958 the family moved to Hustisford as they purchased Hustisford Lumber and Supply. Shirley's nursing career included various nursing positions along with 20 plus years at Clearview Nursing Home. Shirley was always interested in education with returning to college as an adult student and being a school board member for 30 plus years for Hustisford school district. She had also been a member of the Hustisford Lioness club and a 4H leader. Shirley was a devout Catholic. Her religion and prayer was very important to her. She was an active member of the Human Concerns committee and Right for Life. One of her many written prayers was "What matters is that we stay within the Lord's divine grasp. Let's go on for God." Shirley enjoyed spending time at their lake cottage with family. Other hobbies included making rosaries, knitting, and playing solitaire.
Shirley is lovingly remembered by her children; Barbara (Jim) Szopinski, Mary Strysick, Margaret Yoakum, and Dave (Carol ) Strysick. Grandchildren included Claudette Baruth, Charmaine Strysick, Bradley Strysick, Kendall (Jacqueline) Strysick, Valerie Strysick, Jerry (Tammy) Strysick, Carla Strysick, James (Nancy ) Szopinski, Mike (Lisa) Szopinski, Chris (Pete) Puleo, Paul ((Pam) Szopinski, Sherri (Ezra) Spitzer, Jenny McKitrick, Christopher Yoakum, Paula (Christoph) Walters, and Benjamin (Purity) Strysick, her brother Thomas Stickel, along with 26 great grandchildren and many friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, sons, James and Terrence, son-in-law, Sylvester Yoakum, her parents and sister, Mary.
Visitation will occur on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 10:30 am till noon, with a mass to follow at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, Neosho, Wi. Due to COVID masks and social distancing are required. Shirley will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Fond du lac, WI.
A Celebration of Life picnic will be planned for Shirley's birthday, August 29, 2021 with further information later.
