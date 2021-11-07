Pearl Klug

Minocqua, WI - Pearl E.H. Klug, age 90, of Minocqua and formerly of Watertown, left earth to enjoy eternity with her loving Savior on Friday, October 29, 2021.
Funeral service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown, WI at 11am on November 13, 2021. Located at 304 N 6th, Watertown, WI.
Pearl was born on November 5, 1930 in Watertown, WI to Art and Selma Klug. She attended Northwestern High School in Watertown, and was the valedictorian of her class. She was married to Orvin Neumann, they resided in Beaver Dam on a self sustaining farm for 13 plus years and raised 5 children together. She was a loving, Christian minded mother, very nurturing to all her family. Pearl was gifted in music and played the organ and taught Sunday School at Good Shephard Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
She later returned to Watertown and was the manager at Freunden House, caring for the elderly. During her retired years, she moved to Minocqua, and lived with her daughter, Linda. Pearl was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Minocqua. She loved the wildlife, bird watching, playing the piano and spending time with family. Her farm stories, quick wit, and love for all of her family will always be
cherished.
Survivors include her sister, Betty Roeseler, of Watertown and niece Sharyl Roeseler, of Carmichael, CA. Pearl's children Linda Neumann of Minocqua, Karla (Terry) Steinfeldt of Beaver Dam. Betty (Kevin) Riel of Randolph. Pearl was preceded in death by her son Charlie (Shirley) Neumann, her daughter Ardis Neumann, her sister Beverly Klug, her brother in law Delmar Roeseler and her nephew Randy Roeseler.
Pearl enjoyed and loved all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
If desired, memorials may be made to the family, or to Trinity Lutheran Church and their outreach programs.