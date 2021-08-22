August 7, 1935 - August 20, 2021
Watertown, WI - Virginia A. Leick, "Ginny", 86, peacefully passed away after a brief illness, on August 20, 2021 at Park Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Watertown. The family would like to thank the Marquardt staff for their loving care provided over the past two years.
Virginia was born on August 7, 1935 in Rewey, WI to Ruth and Jacob Blumer.
She graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1953. In 1955 she graduated from Dodge County Normal (Teacher's) College in Mayville, WI. Her teaching career included one year in Waucousta prior to her marriage to Richard A. Leick on June 16, 1956. After the couple moved to Watertown, she taught for an additional year at Seibel School in rural Watertown. She was employed at LEWISystems, Menasha Corporation after the children were grown.
Virginia offered her teaching expertise to the Watertown PTA serving as an officer. She was a life time member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church, life time member of the Watertown VFW, and lifetime member of the USS Wisconsin Association.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Jacob Blumer, sister Helen Narges, brothers J Henry (Jakie) and Paul Blumer. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband Richard A. Leick, who passed away in 2007 after 51 years of wedded bliss.
She is survived by her sister Dixie (Kenneth) Neldner of West Bend, three daughters, Lori (Michael) Boelter of Oregon, WI, Lynn (Randall) of Watertown, WI, Lee Ann (Steven) Sachs of Green Bay, WI. Five grandchildren, Bridget (Robert) Neubauer, Waunakee, WI, Elizabeth (Samuel) Kopling, Oregon, WI, Matthew (Sara) Boelter, Milwaukee, WI, Trevor (BreeAnn) Sachs, Alamogordo, NM, Mary Sachs, Green Bay, WI. Four great grandchildren Remi Neubauer, Colin and Sylvie Kopling and Charles Sachs.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Watertown, WI on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Fr. Michael Johnson will be presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 AM up until the time of the service. Burial will take place immediately after the mass at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Virginia's name to the Watertown Humane Society.
Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made online at www.HafemeisterFH.com.