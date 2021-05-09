Lilues E. (Thurow) Maas

August 15, 1928 - May 6, 2021
Watertown, WI - Lilues Ella Maas, 92, of Watertown, left this world and went to her heavenly home on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Lilues was born in Hustisford, Wisconsin on August 15, 1928, the youngest of four children of Gustav and Ida Thurow. She married Donald Maas on May 22, 1948 in Watertown. They were married for 71 years.
Lilues is survived by her children: Marlin (Laurie Werth) Maas of Madison, Chris (Gary) Clark of Ixonia, Randy (Mary Kay) Maas of Birmingham, AL, and Rick (Patty) Maas of Watertown; grandchildren: Allison (Pete) Lorenz of Watertown, Abby (Nate) Grimm of Germantown, Jonathon (Scott Dykstra) Maas of Chicago, Ethan Maas of Birmingham, AL, and Ryan Maas of Atlanta, GA; great-grandchildren: Chloe and Will Grimm of Germantown; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Maas, her parents, her brothers, Louis Brakob and Wilbert Thurow, her sister, LaVonna Nelson, and her daughter-in-law, Colleen Maas.
Lilues attended Bethany Lutheran Church and School where she was confirmed. She graduated from Hustisford High School. Lilues and Don began their life together as dairy farmers. She could do everything including milking cows, bailing hay, and driving tractors. After working side by side with her husband, she followed that up with feeding the family. Later in life, she worked as a bank teller at the Lebanon State Bank, then at the Clyman Bank and finally, The State Bank of Reeseville, until her retirement at age 79. Lilues was a loving wife. She was a nurturing and caring mother and grandmother. She was a faithful and longtime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She made every holiday a special event by preparing meals for everyone. Lilues was blessed with living a long life that was rich in the love of family and friends.
A family memorial service will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon with the Rev. Douglas Bergelin officiating. Burial for both Donald and Lilues will follow at the parish cemetery. All friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Luncheon for Lilues which will be held at the Lebanon Fireman's Park at 12:00 noon, on Monday, May 17, 2021. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.
Lilues's family would like to thank all the staff at Marquardt Park Terrace and Marquardt Hospice for their excellent care and support.