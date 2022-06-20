Watertown, WI - Frieda B. Turke, 102, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at her home in Watertown.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. Daniel Repp officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Lebanon. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Frieda Bertha Mallow was born on December 4, 1919 to Edwin and Edna (nee Brandemuehl) Mallow in Watertown. On September 15, 1940 she married Armund M. Turke at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She worked at Mid-State Shoe Company and Marquardt Memorial Manor.
Frieda is survived by her five children: Susan (Joseph) Rhodes of Watertown, Dennis (Carolyn) Turke of Middleton, Kathleen (Richard) Wagner of Watertown, Eugene (Barbara) Turke of Pittsburgh, PA, Scott Turke of Kimberly, WI; 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Charles Turke; granddaughter, Kristi Haeger; sister, Esther Kuehl.
The family would like to acknowledge the care-givers who supported her in her home and quickly became her friends. Thank-you to Kelly and her team and to Brenda - she loved you like family.
