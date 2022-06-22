Brock J. Witterholt

Johnson Creek, WI - Brock John Witterholt, 15, of Johnson Creek, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Brock was born on October 9, 2006 in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, the son of Bryan and Sarah (nee Zellmer) Witterholt. He was a student of Johnson Creek High School. He took pride in his education and was an honor roll student his freshmen year. He had been employed at Jelli's Market. He truly loved sports and was involved in basketball, baseball, and cross country. Some of his other interests included watching sports, listening to music, and video games. Brock was part of Crossroads Community Church's youth group and strong in his faith in God. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time outside biking, walking, and throwing a baseball or softball around with his sisters. He always could bring a smile to everyone's face and was a wonderful son, sibling, grandson, nephew, and a friend to many. His smile was contagious, and we have all been blessed to have known Brock for the last 15yrs. Memories of Brock will always be held close in the hearts of his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents; Bryan and Sarah Witterholt, sisters; Sariah and Saranda, brother; Braygen, paternal grandparents; Nancy (Scott) Wittman, and maternal grandparents; Debbie and Steve Zellmer, aunts and uncles; Steve Zellmer, Stephanie (Craig) Lindsley, Michael (Tala) Witterholt, and Bryanna Wittman, as well as cousins; Caitlin Lindsley, and Lily Witterholt, and loving family friend; Linda Hanson. Brock was preceded in death by his special dog; Montana.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Creek High School with Pastor Joe Potuznik officiating. Family and friends may gather at the school from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family to help cover expenses. Any further memorials will be given to the Johnson Creek Athletic Department in memory of Brock.
