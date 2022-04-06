Johnson Creek, WI - Deborah L. Roser, 62, of Johnson Creek, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at her home.
Deb was born on December 22, 1959 in Yankton, South Dakota, the daughter of Rev. William and Roberta (Durstewitz) Roser. Deb loved going to Bible studies and attending church, also watching Disney movies, listening to music, attending Brewer games, people watching, going on car rides, and attending dinner theatres at the Fireside in Fort Atkinson. She loved dogs, especially her Weimaraner Misty; she also loved to eat- especially anything chocolate, and also being in the kitchen while her mother would cook meals. In her younger years she would sing folk songs with her family while dad played the auto harp, she also enjoyed camping and going on family vacations to visit her extended family in New Jersey, and also hiking at South Kettle Moraine. As Parkinson's disease stole her beautiful smile, those who knew her could still tell how she was feeling by looking into her beautiful bright blue eyes. Deb taught us through her life to keep trying until you succeed and to love and accept each other as they are.
Deb is survived by her mother Roberta, brothers Paul Roser and Timothy (Ann) Roser, her sister Eunice (Jerry) Berndt, nieces and nephews: Sarah VanDreel; Rebekah Windschitl; Andrew (Claire) Roser; Rachel (Gage) Thompson; Brendan (Abby) Berndt; Luke (Kayla Kloss) Berndt; and great-nieces Kaylee and Amelia VanDreel. She is also survived by a number of other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Rev. William Roser.
We want to thank all those individuals who directly or indirectly helped Deb live her life to the fullest. God bless each and every one of you, especially Gabbie, Kathy, Dale, Diane, and the staff at Rainbow Hospice.
A celebration of Deb's life will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:00am with Rev. David Groth presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials in Deb's honor to Rainbow Hospice, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Parkinson's research, or a charity of one's choice would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
