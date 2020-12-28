September 15, 1926 - December 26, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - LUCILLE C. SCHROEDL, age 94, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek. She was born on September 15, 1926 in the Town of Watertown, the daughter of the late Sylvester and Gertrude (Meitner) Richter.
She married Robert Schroedl on June 18, 1949 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Watertown. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2014. They enjoyed 65 years together raising four boys and two daughters. They were able to explore the US together with frequent trips and friendships made in Arizona. They also enjoyed dancing, card clubs and supporting the local 4-H clubs. Lucille's main love in life was to spend time with her family and she thoroughly enjoyed babysitting all the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She will be deeply missed by her children; Trudi (Greg) Green of Sioux Falls, SD, Dennis (Cindy) Schroedl of Jefferson, David (Janet) Schroedl of Fort Atkinson, Daniel (Connie) Schroedl of Jefferson, Dale (Shelley) Schroedl of Cambridge, and Tammy (Thomas) Reitz of Fort Atkinson and her grandchildren; Kevin Green, Kelly (Tom) Stade, Stacey (Jeremy) Clifton, Melissa (Josh) Paterson, Amanda Bornick, Krista (Adam) Friedrich, Nathan (Jackie Jensen) Schroedl, Derek Schroedl, Garrett Schroedl, Max (Karynne) Lawver, Hayden Lawver and Thomas (Melissa) Samuel. Lucille's bounty of love continued to grow with the expansion of her family, currently at 17 great grandchildren. Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma were her true passion in life. Lucille was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson. As a young girl she proudly worked on her family's farm and she was encouraged by her father to receive her pilot's license in her late teens, a brave accomplishment for those times. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for her family, reading, cake decorating and playing cards with her friends at the Senior Citizen Centers of Jefferson and Fort Atkinson. She was a dedicated sports fan and enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Wisconsin Badgers, win or lose.
She is also survived by her brother-in-law and his wife Ed (Jean) Schroedl, and sister-in-laws Dorothy Vogel and Susie Hoffman (Vern) and Agnes Schroedl, many nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Schroedl, 2 brothers Francis and Leo Richter.
Private family Mass will be held for Lucille and she will be laid to rest in the Parish Cemetery.
Memorials in Lucille's memory may be directed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church - Jefferson, WI.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Reena Senior Living and Rainbow Hospice. Their patience, knowledge, kindness and understanding during this time was deeply valued.
