Robert C. "Bob" Krueger

May 10, 2021
Watertown, WI - Robert C. Krueger, of Watertown, passed away on May 10, 2021 at Marquardt Village Park Ridge.
Robert Charles Krueger was born February 6, 1928 at St. Mary's Hospital in Watertown, son of Leo & Lorraine (Zimmerman) Krueger. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1946 and continued his education at the Milwaukee Business Institute. Robert married Phyllis M. Hoppe on June 24, 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Watertown. She preceded him in death on February 21, 2014. Bob enlisted in the Air Force in December 1951 thru 1955. Bob and Phyllis owned and operated H&R Block for many years in Watertown.
Bob is survived by his three sons, Kent P. (Sue) Krueger of Watertown, Charles A. Krueger of Watertown, and Kevin S. (Shari) Krueger of Johnson Creek and their children Kalvin and Abigail. Bob is further survived by two sisters, Kathleen Ebert and Patricia Zastrow of Watertown, as well as a sister-in-law, Harriet Balmer of Hartland as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at noon at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. John Swanson officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial, with military honors, will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.