December 2, 1953 - July 6, 2021
Watertown, WI - Mark L. Uttech, 67, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his home. Honoring his generous wish, the gift of life was shared with many people in need through tissue donation.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Vlastnik officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the Watertown Humane Society or the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Mark Lee Uttech was born on December 2, 1953 in Johnson Creek, the son of Harley and Ellen (nee Topel) Uttech. He was a 1972 graduate of Johnson Creek High School. On February 14, 1985, he married Valerie "Val" Drost in Las Vegas. Mark worked a variety of jobs throughout his life. He spent the beginning of his career at Brandt's in Watertown, working in both service and assembly. He then worked at the Watertown Daily Times, where he spent 26 years in the advertising department. Mark later worked at Diversey in Watertown in the equipment department before his retirement.
He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Watertown. Mark served on the Big Brothers Big Sisters board, as well on the school board for the Watertown Unified School District. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and in his younger years, playing softball. He was an avid Green Bay Packer, Milwaukee Brewer, and Wisconsin Badger Fan. He could always be found at his daughter's sporting events, especially soccer games.
Mark is survived by his wife, Val Uttech; daughter, Kendell (Chris Rohr) Uttech; sister, Julie (Alan) Wright; half-siblings, Randy (Gayle) Thorman, Rick (Tammy) Thorman, Garry (Candy) Thorman, Jerilyn (Greg) Fredrick, and Tamala (Carl) Fiene; father-in-law, Donald Drost; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Yvonne Drost.