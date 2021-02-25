August 17, 1926 - February 24, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Ruth Roberta (Hohmann) Rosin, age 94, peacefully entered into Eternal Life on February 24, 2021, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Harlan Pelischek. Ruth was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on August 17, 1926. She was baptized at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse and was confirmed in her faith in Onalaska, Wisconsin. Ruth graduated from Logan High School in 1944 and from Dr. Martin Luther College in 1949. She married Rupert Rosin in Peridot, Arizona, on July 15, 1949, and remained his cherished and faithful wife for 39 years. Ruth Interrupted her college years to teach in one and two-room Lutheran schools in Valentine and Stanton, Nebraska. After her marriage she served with Rupert for eight years at the Apache Mission in Cibecue, Arizona. Ruth also taught at Trinity Lutheran in the Town of Raymond, Trinity Lutheran in Caledonia, Wisconsin, and Gethsemane Lutheran in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. During her retirement years, she read and played with her grandchildren, volunteered at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital, and the Twice Is Nice resale shop in Jefferson.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Rupert, her parents, Marvin and Esther (Brinkman) Hohmann, her sister Beverly and brother-in-law Robert Jensen. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth, brother-in-law Peter Culley and numerous cousins.
Ruth was the Christian Mom of Elizabeth (Alex) Sabo, Racine; Margaret (Harlan) Pelischek, Fort Atkinson; Stephanie (James) Moore, Neosho, Wisconsin; Jonathan (Joan) Rosin, Forest, Virginia; David (Surjit) Rosin, Gilbert, Arizona. She was Grandma Ruth to Elizabeth (John) Ruby, Katherine (Jason) Ewart, Christina (Nico) Ramirez, Leah (Kyle) Needham, Steven (Carol) Pelischek, Nathan (fiancee Caroline Hogan) Moore, Bethel (Jacob) Bogart, Andrew Moore, Jonathan Rosin, Luke Rosin, Sarah (Zack) Willis, Hadley Rosin, Heather Rosin. She was also the loving great-grandmother to 16 great-grandchildren: Luke, Bennett, Adam Ruby; Jonas, Alex, Henry Ewart; Adela, Emilio, Javier, Naomi Ramirez; Andrew, Thomas, Linnea, Kiara Needham; Ezra, Luna Pelischek; Audrey Willis.
Ruth will be fondly remembered by extended family members and many friends. We will miss her faith, her wisdom, and her boundless drive and energy.
Friends are invited to visit from 10 to 11 on Monday, March 1, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 S. High Street, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. A Christian funeral celebration will follow at 11:00AM. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mary; and to Alley, Candace, and others from Rainbow Hospice who provided kind and compassionate care for our Mom.
In memory of Ruth, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or School in Fort Atkinson, Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills, or a charity of your choice.
RUTH IS NOW IN HEAVEN WITH HER GOOD SHEPHERD, HER SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST. "FOR GOD SO LOVED THE WORLD, THAT HE GAVE HIS ONE AND ONLY SON, THAT WHOEVER BELIEVES IN HIM WILL NOT PERISH, BUT HAVE ETERNAL LIFE". John 3:16