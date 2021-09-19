Randy "CooCoo" Chase Sep 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save June 1, 1952 - September 14, 2021Watertown, WI - Randy Irwin Chase, 69, passed away on September 14, 2021. Randy was born on June 1, 1952 to Eva and Rodney Chase in Portage, WI.Randy was a long-time resident of Watertown and known by many as 'CooCoo'.He was preceded in death by his mom, dad, step-dad and brother Ron. He is survived by his siblings Robert, Rick (Tracy), Rodney (Debbie), Rhonda (Kevin) Barker and nieces and nephews.A private ceremony will be held at a later date.Thank you to the Palliative Care Unit at UW Hospital for their loving care.Kratz Funeral Home - Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family To plant a tree in memory of Randy Chase as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you