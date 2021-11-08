Oconomowoc, WI - Dorothy N. Lietzke, 92, of Oconomowoc, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. James Backus officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Dorothy Norma Hink was born on May 10, 1929 tin Britton, South Dakota to Raymond and Sarah (Brown) Hink. On October 25, 1980 she married LeRoy E. Lietzke at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. She worked at Bethesda Lutheran Homes in Watertown as a CNA for 23 years. She was an excellent wash board player and played in her family band call the "Ruffles".
She is survived by her daughter Catherine (Peter) Aasen of Oconomowoc; grandson, Todd Haberkorn of Ashippun; granddaughter, Christy Anderson of Oconomowoc; eight great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, a son Gilbert Schlesner, and husband LeRoy Lietzke.
