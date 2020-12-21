Frances C. Motl

April 23, 1927 - December 17, 2020
Watertown, WI - Passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the age of 93. She is survived by her daughter Sandra (Noé) Finkenbinder; her son Dale Motl; her grandchildren Ryan Finkenbinder, Adam Motl, Nathan Motl, and Elizabeth Motl; her great grandchildren Wesley, Dawson, and Lane; and her sister Lucile Zimdars. Preceded in death by her husband Richard Motl of 56 years. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 818 W Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc.