Myrtle (Grulke) Van Horn

October 22, 1939 - August 19, 2021

NEILLSVILLE, WI - Myrtle D. Grulke Van Horn, age 81, of Neillsville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Evansville Manor. She was born on Oct. 22, 1939, in Lebanon, Wis., the daughter of Leonard and Dorothy (Lutz) Grulke.

Myrtle was a dedicated wife and mother. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her daily jig-saw puzzle. Myrtle was very involved at St John's Lutheran Church in Christie, Wis. She loved to bake, especially when she got to deliver cookies to the Neillsville Police Department.

Myrtle is survived by her children, Marilyn (Donald Snow) Allen, Gordon (Patti) Christianson, Allen (Tracy) Christianson, Ricky (Shirley Schultz) Peil, Jim (Lindsay) Stevens, Renee Acker and Raven (Adam) Miller; daughter-in-law, Kris Peil; sister, Margaret (Bob) Daniels; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents; daughter, Bonnie Gander; son, Rocky Peil; and sisters, Elizabeth and Gertrude.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

