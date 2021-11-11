Mary M. (McHugh) Neff Nov 11, 2021 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save June 29, 1955 - October 24, 2021Lake Mills, WI - Mary M. (McHugh) Neff, 66, of Lake Mills, WI, died on Sunday, October 24, 2021.She was born on June 29, 1955 to the late Robert and Margaret "Peggy" McHugh in Marshfield, WI.Mary graduated from Columbus High School in Marshfield, Class of 1973 and went to UW Milwaukee.She married Steve Neff on April 28, 2001 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cottage Grove.Mary was a member of St. Gabriel the Archangel in Lake Mills and previous parish secretary. She was also an officer of Catholic Financial Life.She was employed as a statistician for the USDA, was a sign language mass interpreter for the Apostolate to the Handicapped for 33 years, and more recently worked at Visiting Angels for 10 years.Mary enjoyed card-making, stamping and crocheting. She often volunteered and donated her homemade items to several hospitals.She is survived by her husband, Steve Neff; her son Erik (Kelly) Eklof; grandchild, Emma; sisters Joan (Richard) Kramer, Kathy Rhyner, Susan Kappel; family puppy Riley; other relatives and friends.She was also preceded in death by her brother, Marty McHugh, a brother-in-law William Rhyner, and canine companion CallieThere will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish in Lake Mills, WI.Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the church until the time of mass.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care or St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish.www.claussenfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you