November 19, 1947 - August 1, 2021
Hillsboro, WI - Leland R. "Lee" Heine, age 73 years, of rural Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, peacefully after fighting a 2+ years courageous and valiant battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
He was born November 19, 1947 in Waverly, Iowa and was raised in Parkersburg, Iowa. He was the son of Raymond and Marie Heine, both of whom predeceased him, as did grandson, Cody Schmidt.
Lee married his wife, Nadene on February 5, 1968. They were blessed with three children, Todd (Cass) of Chilton, WI, Vincent (Seung Ju) of Little Neck, NY and Leah (Hari) Aiyer of San Pedro, CA. Lee was also blessed with four grandchildren, Cody, Vincent Jr., Sophia and Benjamin.
He worked in the finance business prior to joining Dadant & Sons in 1978 in Hamilton, Illinois. He transferred to Watertown, Wisconsin in 1984 and managed the branch until retirement in 2012. During this period, he also started the largest honeybee package distribution outlet in the USA. He operated this until 2016. Lee gave back to his industry and was well known by many in the industry. He served as President of the Wisconsin Honey Producers and held many other positions. He was appointed by two Secretaries of Agriculture to serve on the National Honey Board. He served as Chairman of this for three consecutive terms. He was a member of several organizations and was honored with many awards over the years. He was very proud of his achievements.
Lee was also an American Legion member and a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army.
He loved his sports as a participant, fan and coach. He coached football and baseball for many years and was a longtime Badger season ticket holder.
Lee is survived by his wife, Nadene and his children and grandchildren. He loved them all very much.
No funeral services will be held per his request. All Memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice Foundation - 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 www.agrace.org/donate or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network - 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 www.pancan.org
The family would like to thank all his supporters during this battle. A special thank you to the nurses at Kraemer Cancer Center in Richland Center. The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com .