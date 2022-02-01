Waterloo, WI - Gordon A. Virchow, 89, of Waterloo passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Oak Park Nursing Home in Madison.
Gordy was born on July 11, 1932 in Watertown the son of Arthur and Sylvia (Gorder) Virchow. He married the love of his life Lorraine Hensler on September 10, 1955 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo and the couple enjoyed 64 years of marriage until the time of her passing in 2020. Gordy worked for McKay Nursery in Waterloo for his working career. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He loved watching sports including watching his grandchildren compete in all of their sporting events. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be dearly missed.
Gordy is survived by his children: Vicki (Dennis) Rodgerson; Kirk (Diane) Virchow; Valerie (Sam) Jordan; Kevin (Angie) Virchow; and Shelley (Dennis) Wilken. 5 grandchildren: Ryan, Amy (Dan), Kyle (Tiffany), Luke (Breanna), and Danielle. 9 Great-Grandchildren: Carson, Dylan, Collin, Lauren, Cal, Bria, Nolan, Austin, and Wyatt. And 2 great-great grandchildren Oliver and Adley. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Lorraine, sisters Sally Bennin, Petey Holzhueter, and grandson Troy.
A funeral service for Gordy will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 11:00AM at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will take place from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. Gordon will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery Waterloo following the funeral service.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes - Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
