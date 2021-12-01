Waterloo, WI - John Miescher, 90, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
John was born on July 12, 1931 in Delavan, the son of John and Bertha (Billiter) Miescher. He married the love of his life Betty Beyer on August 23, 1952 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo, and the couple enjoyed 69 years of marriage. He was a lifelong active member at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church where he served on the church council, ushered, did volunteer work, and delivered meals on wheels. He worked at Artcraft Press for over 37 years. He was a volunteer with the Waterloo Fire and EMS for 17 years and served as Chief for 7 years. John also enjoyed golfing in his free time. After retirement he and his wife took off RVing and enjoyed being snow birds in the winter and visiting family in the summer. During their trips, they visited many states over the years. John and Betty observed their 50th wedding anniversary in 2002 with a trip to Switzerland, where they met his 95 year old aunt and several cousins for the first time. John will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
John is survived by his wife, sons Richard (Mary) Miescher and Keith (Shelley) Miescher, grandchildren Jesse (Ashley), Jill (Joe) Melissa (Nathan), and Kim (Paul). Great-grandchildren: Harlow; Beckett; Mikel; Brynn; Clara; Hazel; Leo; Augie and Henry. Sister Alice Gehler, sister-in-law Sally Miescher, bothers-in-law Virgil (Mary) Beyer and James (Christe) Beyer. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Fred Miescher and brother in law Robert Gehler. Memorials in John's honor may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church, Rainbow Hospice or the Waterloo Fire and EMS Supporters Inc.
A memorial service for John will be held at 11:00am on Friday, December 3, 2021 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Oak Hill Cemetery Waterloo at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
