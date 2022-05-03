Wallace C. "Wally" Kurtz

Passed away peacefully on Thursday April 21, 2022 at Watertown Health Care Center after a long courageous battle with cancer. Wally was born September 12th, 1954 in Milwaukee, WI to parents Kenneth Sr. & Arlene (Nee Groehler) Kurtz. Wally was united in marriage May 26th , 2001 to April (Nee Horton).
Wally was an over the road truck driver for many years until he had to retire due to health issues. He loved to hunt & fish with his Favorite Father-In-Law, Al Horton, Marty, Dan, Jeff, and Matt Genz. Wally was active in and around Watertown with the Jefferson County Tavern League.
Wally is survived by his loving wife of 20 years April (Nee Horton). Children Tori Maxwell & Tony Kurtz (Tenecia). Siblings Gene (Nancy), Todd (Sheila), Jackie Rae "Murphy" (Joe Kroetz), & Kenny Jr. (Gina). Son-In-Law of Al Horton, Rose (Fred) Zastrow. Brother-In-Law of Amber (Jason) Steindorf, Allana (Kevin) Brunk. Further survived by Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, other relatives & countless friends.
Preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Sr. & Arlene Kurtz, a son Trevor, a daughter Brianna, Brother Gary Lee, and Mother-In-Law Peggy Horton. A celebration of Wally's life will take place on Saturday May 7 at Schmutzler Vick Funeral Home, 500 Welsh Road, from 11 AM until the time of Service at 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Family would be appreciated.